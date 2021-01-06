MT4 second offline chart not refreshing
Most likely, your generator doesn't send an update message to the second chart.
Most likely, your generator doesn't send an update message to the second chart.
Hi William,
What do you mean by "generator"? Is it a component of MT4 or are you referring to the EA?
Hi William,
What do you mean by "generator"? Is it a component of MT4 or are you referring to the EA?
sure the ea, the have to send the ticks to the offline chart
sure the ea, the have to send the ticks to the offline chart
How I understand it, the EA exports the data to the EURUSD2.hst file. By opening the Offline chart, it gets the data updates from the file as it arrives. Hence why the first chart works file. I just don't understand why it doesn't happen when I open the same chart a second time.
I don't fully understand how the ticks are send to the offline chart. I would think that the data gets sent to the file and that the chart just represents the data in the hst file.
Is there a setting or function in MT4 that I need to set for the ticks to be sent to the offline chart?
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It gets updates from the file. It knows about the update, when and only when, the EA sends an update message.
It gets updates from the file. It knows about the update, when and only when, the EA sends an update message.
OK, so my assumption is correct as to how the Offline charts are generated.
If no one else have experienced this issue then it sounds to be a local issue on my machine.
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Hi,
I have a Renko EA that creates an Offline chart. When I open the first copy of the offline chart then it refreshed normally, my EA can run and indicators are updated.
When I however open another copy of the exact same offline chart then that second chart doesn't refresh.
The left hand chart is the first opened chart and works fine. On the right hand chart the indicators remain how it was when I opened the chart and the chart value updates when I click away and back to the chart.
Is this a known issue or local to my setup?