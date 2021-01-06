Invalid price on Product Submission
Dear MQL5,
I have submitted the update to my EA in my back office, but it appears it is not proceeding.
There looks like an error "Invalid price". No prices have been changed from original product.
Please explain why this error is occurring.
Please resolve this error so I can give update to my customers.
Matthew
The minimum price for Market products is nowadays $30, so any smaller price in rental periods or in buy now price is not allowed.
This goes for updates of already published products too.
I know its frustrating and we tried persuading MQL5 admins about it, but with no luck so far.
The minimum price for Market products is nowadays $30, so any smaller price in rental periods or in buy now price is not allowed.
This goes for updates of already published products too.
I know its frustrating and we tried persuading MQL5 admins about it, but with no luck so far.
THANK YOU!
I did not know this!
I will now try minimum price $30.
Thanks for your assistance.
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Dear MQL5,
I have submitted the update to my EA in my back office, but it appears it is not proceeding.
There looks like an error "Invalid price". No prices have been changed from original product.
Please explain why this error is occurring.
Please resolve this error so I can give update to my customers.
Matthew