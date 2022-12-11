Error 4756 - Invalid Price - but there is no error!!
contador:Of course there is a change. Look better.
The first time I run the robot it throws this error but it works fine when I run it for the second time although there is no change. Why is this so?
First Run:
Second Run:
Alain Verleyen:
Of course there is a change. Look better.
Of course there is a change. Look better.
I'm looking 3 days :(
Please suggest something. Also, I work on custom symbol.
ysrkdl #:I guess you are trying to trade using OHLC values on the 1minute chart. That's not a good idea cuz meta trader will use ramdom number generation for the ticks, the results will always be different. If you are using a "custom simbol" I'm guessing you have tick data, what you need to do is to change the settings of "Modelling" from OHLC to "Every Tick based on real ticks"
I'm looking 3 days :(
Please suggest something. Also, I work on custom symbol.
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The first time I run the robot it throws this error but it works fine when I run it for the second time although there is no change. Why is this so?
First Run:
Second Run: