Signal - synchronization failed
Wan Siang Liew:
The copy trade seems to have the following error journal popping out.
And noticed there is a significant time lag on the copy trade with difficulties to adjust the TP for certain trades.
Note that both the signal provider and I used the same broker.
Make sure that you have AUDNZD trading enabled in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols and you have trading enabled in your account in general, contact your broker about this.
Also check the deviation/slippage setting in your Signals tab settings, a very small value (like 0.5) may result in copying some deals with considerable delays.
anyone can help me???
my signal have been register to my account but it doesn't publish on PUBLIC SIGNAL
what should i do ?
my signal have been register to my account but it doesn't publish on PUBLIC SIGNAL
what should i do ?
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The copy trade seems to have the following error journal popping out.
And noticed there is a significant time lag on the copy trade with difficulties to adjust the TP for certain trades.
Note that both the signal provider and I used the same broker.