Error msg: Signal synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled, anyone help

I have followed the MT5 trading signals guide https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523 to set up signals and everything seems to be ok but I am getting this  error msg in journal tab in MT5. This is DEMO account.

"synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled"

How to Subscribe to Trading Signals
How to Subscribe to Trading Signals
  • 2012.10.09
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
"Signals" in MetaTrader 5 trading platform allow traders to connect to any signal issued by providers. Select and subscribe to any trading signals provider to copy all his or her deals on your account.
u_maq:

I have the same problem on live account  , please help
 
Please write to Service Desk providing all details including the log file of the terminal and its version.
 
See in the terminal Help section Synchronization with Provider's Account
 
It is recommended that trading accounts of the Subscriber and Provider be on the same trade server and in the same group of accounts for trading services provided. This will help to minimize the risk of inability to execute buy/sell transactions based on Provider's Signals

so does this mean i need the same broker as the provider???

 
johnmarc:

so does this mean i need the same broker as the provider???

No, this is not obligatory. It's a recommendation
 
I know I am bringing up an old post but for anyone new looking for a resolution for this issue it is that you have no free margin, to free up some margin you will need to either close some positions (preferably while in positive) or deposit new funds
 


I am getting the above error...please help me some one

 
Raja007 #:


I am getting the above error...please help me some one

"processing of trade actions disabled" - it may be the broker who disabled the trading, or the trading on this forex symbol was disabled at Sunday  evening or Monday morning, or any other reason related to the broker.
"Off quotes" - this is off quotes (it is related to the broker's datafeed; this trade may be copied later.

You can provide the synchronization of your signal subscription with MQL5 VPS once again.

