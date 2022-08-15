Error msg: Signal synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled, anyone help
I have followed the MT5 trading signals guide https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523 to set up signals and everything seems to be ok but I am getting this error msg in journal tab in MT5. This is DEMO account.
"synchronization failed, processing of trade actions disabled"
Thank you
It is recommended that trading accounts of the Subscriber and Provider be on the same trade server and in the same group of accounts for trading services provided. This will help to minimize the risk of inability to execute buy/sell transactions based on Provider's Signals
so does this mean i need the same broker as the provider???
I am getting the above error...please help me some one
"processing of trade actions disabled" - it may be the broker who disabled the trading, or the trading on this forex symbol was disabled at Sunday evening or Monday morning, or any other reason related to the broker.
"Off quotes" - this is off quotes (it is related to the broker's datafeed; this trade may be copied later.
You can provide the synchronization of your signal subscription with MQL5 VPS once again.
