Hello, I can't see my purchar product when login in mt4
- The installed/downloaded products only are showing in Purchased tab in most of the cases (means - if you download and install the product directly from Metatrader so it will be in your Purchased tab on this Metatrader).
- Besides, all the tabs are required Internet Explorer the latest version installed on computer (I am having version 11).
- The other reason may be the following: you did not fill Community tab with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is vietvo2103).
- The other reason: I and some other users can not install the products on MT4 (MT5 is working fine), and I reported to the service desk with all the technical information (read post #8 and post #12). But it is not related to you because as you said - you uninstall and install again with not a problem.
I have reported this as a problem to MQL5 technicians, so I hope they will fix it soon.
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I can't see my purchar product when login in mt4, i have uninstall and install again but it still not show my product I rented