no expert.ex4 created

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Hi there i just wanted to experiment with my "MACD-expert" a bit.

Thats my whole source code:

double MacdCurrent, MacdPrevious, SignalCurrent;
double SignalPrevious, MaCurrent, MaPrevious; 
int init()
{

}

int start()
{
Print("Account balance = ",AccountBalance());
Print("Account balance = ",AccountCurrency()); 
  
MacdCurrent=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0);
MacdPrevious=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
SignalCurrent=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,0);
SignalPrevious=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
MaCurrent=iMA(NULL,0,MATrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
MaPrevious=iMA(NULL,0,MATrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); 
   
Print("MACD CURRENT = ",MacdCurrent);
Print("MACD PREVIOUS = ",MacdPrevious);
Print("SIGNAL CURRENT = ",SignalCurrent);
Print("SIGNAL PREVIOUS = ",SignalPrevious);
Print("MA CURRENT = ",MaCurrent);
Print("MA PREVIOUS = ",MaPrevious);
}

int deinit()
{

}

But every time i compile it there are zero error´s, but when i try to insert this expert in my terminal for testing i get:

"Cannot open file'C:\Program Files\Metatrader 4 Admiral Markets AS\MQL4\Experts\expert.ex4'[2]" 

I use MAC OS and Metatrader 4.

Any suggestions?

I already tried to reinstall, copy and paste code in new file, compile etc...expert.ex4 is still not created!

Could anybody help me?

Greetings!
 
nikoscher:

Hi there i just wanted to experiment with my "MACD-expert" a bit.

Thats my whole source code:

please tipe
return(0);

double MacdCurrent, MacdPrevious, SignalCurrent;
double SignalPrevious, MaCurrent, MaPrevious; 
int init()
{
return(0);
}
int MATrendPeriod =12;
int start()
{
Print("Account balance = ",AccountBalance());
Print("Account balance = ",AccountCurrency()); 
  
MacdCurrent=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0);
MacdPrevious=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
SignalCurrent=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,0);
SignalPrevious=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
MaCurrent=iMA(NULL,0,MATrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
MaPrevious=iMA(NULL,0,MATrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); 
   
Print("MACD CURRENT = ",MacdCurrent);
Print("MACD PREVIOUS = ",MacdPrevious);
Print("SIGNAL CURRENT = ",SignalCurrent);
Print("SIGNAL PREVIOUS = ",SignalPrevious);
Print("MA CURRENT = ",MaCurrent);
Print("MA PREVIOUS = ",MaPrevious);
return(0);}

int deinit()
{
return(0);
}

 

This will compile and run just fine.

#property copyright "YOUR NAME"
#property link      "YOUR LINK"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

double MacdCurrent, MacdPrevious, SignalCurrent;
double SignalPrevious, MaCurrent, MaPrevious; 
int MATrendPeriod =12;

int OnInit(){
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); 
}

void OnDeinit(const int reason){}

void OnTick(){
Print("Account balance = ",AccountBalance());
Print("Account currency = ",AccountCurrency()); 
 
MacdCurrent=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0);
MacdPrevious=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
SignalCurrent=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,0);
SignalPrevious=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
MaCurrent=iMA(NULL,0,MATrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
MaPrevious=iMA(NULL,0,MATrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); 
   
Print("MACD CURRENT = ",MacdCurrent);
Print("MACD PREVIOUS = ",MacdPrevious);
Print("SIGNAL CURRENT = ",SignalCurrent);
Print("SIGNAL PREVIOUS = ",SignalPrevious);
Print("MA CURRENT = ",MaCurrent);
Print("MA PREVIOUS = ",MaPrevious);

}

Copy and paste that into your editor.

Compile it, and then drop it on a chart.

Then click on the experts tab in your terminal.

The data will display when your mt4 client gets a tick from the broker.


 

Great thanks! Worked:)

If i have the oppurtunity to ask now, maybe i ask about something else,

I just need to draw an basic "up arrow" at the current chart, what i tried:

ObjectCreate("Obj_Arrow", OBJ_ARROW, 0, TimeCurrent(), Bid+0.02); //draw an up arrow

What happens:

A red quadrat appears in the middle of the chart.

Not an arrow. Not at the current chart.


Does anybody have an advice? (Mql4)

Greetings!

 
does anybody know??
 
nikoscher:
does anybody know??

MQL4 documentation

https://docs.mql4.com/


MQL4 Book

https://book.mql4.com/


Example from mql4.com forum.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/103414

 
Yea ok, but why Object(Arrow) is not displayed in backtest´s ??
 
did you try it on windows , , , , , , mac systems some times shows this error
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