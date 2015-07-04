no expert.ex4 created
nikoscher:please tipe
Hi there i just wanted to experiment with my "MACD-expert" a bit.
Thats my whole source code:
return(0);
double MacdCurrent, MacdPrevious, SignalCurrent; double SignalPrevious, MaCurrent, MaPrevious; int init() { return(0); } int MATrendPeriod =12; int start() { Print("Account balance = ",AccountBalance()); Print("Account balance = ",AccountCurrency()); MacdCurrent=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0); MacdPrevious=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1); SignalCurrent=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,0); SignalPrevious=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1); MaCurrent=iMA(NULL,0,MATrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); MaPrevious=iMA(NULL,0,MATrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); Print("MACD CURRENT = ",MacdCurrent); Print("MACD PREVIOUS = ",MacdPrevious); Print("SIGNAL CURRENT = ",SignalCurrent); Print("SIGNAL PREVIOUS = ",SignalPrevious); Print("MA CURRENT = ",MaCurrent); Print("MA PREVIOUS = ",MaPrevious); return(0);} int deinit() { return(0); }
This will compile and run just fine.
#property copyright "YOUR NAME" #property link "YOUR LINK" #property version "1.00" #property strict double MacdCurrent, MacdPrevious, SignalCurrent; double SignalPrevious, MaCurrent, MaPrevious; int MATrendPeriod =12; int OnInit(){ return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason){} void OnTick(){ Print("Account balance = ",AccountBalance()); Print("Account currency = ",AccountCurrency()); MacdCurrent=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,0); MacdPrevious=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1); SignalCurrent=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,0); SignalPrevious=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1); MaCurrent=iMA(NULL,0,MATrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,0); MaPrevious=iMA(NULL,0,MATrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1); Print("MACD CURRENT = ",MacdCurrent); Print("MACD PREVIOUS = ",MacdPrevious); Print("SIGNAL CURRENT = ",SignalCurrent); Print("SIGNAL PREVIOUS = ",SignalPrevious); Print("MA CURRENT = ",MaCurrent); Print("MA PREVIOUS = ",MaPrevious); }
Copy and paste that into your editor.
Compile it, and then drop it on a chart.
Then click on the experts tab in your terminal.
The data will display when your mt4 client gets a tick from the broker.
Great thanks! Worked:)
If i have the oppurtunity to ask now, maybe i ask about something else,
I just need to draw an basic "up arrow" at the current chart, what i tried:
ObjectCreate("Obj_Arrow", OBJ_ARROW, 0, TimeCurrent(), Bid+0.02); //draw an up arrow
What happens:
A red quadrat appears in the middle of the chart.
Not an arrow. Not at the current chart.
Does anybody have an advice? (Mql4)
Greetings!
does anybody know??
nikoscher:
does anybody know??
does anybody know??
MQL4 documentation
MQL4 Book
Example from mql4.com forum.
Yea ok, but why Object(Arrow) is not displayed in backtest´s ??
did you try it on windows , , , , , , mac systems some times shows this error
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Hi there i just wanted to experiment with my "MACD-expert" a bit.
Thats my whole source code: