Why does it always say "MQL5. Com munity authorization failed"
Your forum login is mango1027
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
product is purchased but not downloaded yet
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.03.30 11:52
You need to be loged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
When I fill Community tab of Metatrader so I am always look at Metatrader journal to be sure about sucessful login, for example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Why my purchased EAs can not be downloaded, installed and updated, while in the mean time it is OK when login with other account???
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.16 15:42
...
Example with Community tab.
I filled Community tab with my forum login and forum password, and I can check/prove it by reading the logs/journal.
It is from my MT5:
It is from my MT4:
And, by the way, the response time on the site has been very slow lately!
You've been answered 1 hour after your initial post and you consider that to be slow?
You've been answered 1 hour after your initial post and you consider that to be slow?
You've been answered 1 hour after your initial post and you consider that to be slow?
I think you misunderstood. I mean when open forum response is very slow, not say forum member response is slow.
Sorry but I don't understand, members respond in the forum, so if the members' respond is quick how the forum response can be slow?
Sorry but I don't understand, members respond in the forum, so if the members respond is quick how the forum response can be slow?
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