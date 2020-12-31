Why does it always say "MQL5. Com munity authorization failed"

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You should fill Community tab with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is mango1027
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

product is purchased but not downloaded yet

Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.03.30 11:52

You need to be loged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.




 

When I fill Community tab of Metatrader so I am always look at Metatrader journal to be sure about sucessful login, for example:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Why my purchased EAs can not be downloaded, installed and updated, while in the mean time it is OK when login with other account???

Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.16 15:42

...

Example with Community tab.
I filled Community tab with my forum login and forum password, and I can check/prove it by reading the logs/journal.
It is from my MT5:

It is from my MT4:

...

 
Your answer is too official. In short, I solved the problem by reinstalling it, not because of a user name or password error.
 
And, by the way, the response time on the site has been very slow lately!
 
YAOHUA WEN:
And, by the way, the response time on the site has been very slow lately!

You've been answered 1 hour after your initial post and you consider that to be slow?

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You've been answered 1 hour after your initial post and you consider that to be slow?

I think you misunderstood. I mean when open forum response is very slow, not say forum member response is slow.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You've been answered 1 hour after your initial post and you consider that to be slow?

And I appreciate everyone helping each other out
 
YAOHUA WEN:
I think you misunderstood. I mean when open forum response is very slow, not say forum member response is slow.

Sorry but I don't understand, members respond in the forum, so if the members' respond is quick how the forum response can be slow?

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Sorry but I don't understand, members respond in the forum, so if the members respond is quick how the forum response can be slow?

I've been trying to figure that out for the last few days. I think maybe it's my slow Internet connection, or maybe it's the forum server... In short, the last few days when opening the forum web page, the speed is very slow, and often can not fully display.
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