Rsi ea with moving average instead of rsi line - page 3
i have tried but the ea wont take any trade i want to use 5 sma line instead of rsi line
In this case, create an iMA indicator and get values from it.
How can i do that
the MA in EA is different from The MA of an indicator
If you want to use the data of the iMA indicator, create an indicator handle. If you want to use the data of the iMACD indicator, create an indicator handle and use it. If you want to use the XXXX indicator data, create a XXXX indicator handle.
Like this one
i have tried but it is working check the code below
I won't even look - I repeated a hundred times - THE INDICATOR HANDLE SHOULD BE CREATED ONCE! IT IS NECESSARY TO DO IT IN OnInit () !!!
Remember this! Get a forehead tattoo! Write in your journal.
Did you finally get it?, because am working on a similar project though its still kinda hard for me to have my EA execute trades based on the MA as the RSI line
No my friend I didnt get it
I'm in the same situation, you managed to fix it