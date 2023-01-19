Rsi ea with moving average instead of rsi line - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Are you using MT5 editor? because i run this code in mt5 editor and there is 0 compile error
I've already told you ten times - you are posting a PIECE, A PIECE, an INCOMPLETE code. Therefore, no one can compile it !!! Correct and post the ENTIRE code.
I'll just say - a huge bunch of mistakes. Correct your mistakes:
Check this one
Check this one
You still don't get it? You are showing a PART of the code. You are showing ONE file. You are NOT showing ALL of the code - that is why no one can compile your code.
I think it's time for you to think - you are showing a PART of the code on two pages, and this code cannot be compiled.
Do this: install the terminal in a new folder and try to place your advisor in this new folder - after that, think about it and fix it.
I've already told you ten times - you are posting a PIECE, A PIECE, an INCOMPLETE code. Therefore, no one can compile it !!! Correct and post the ENTIRE code.
i have atteched the mql5 file
i have atteched the mql5 file
You continue to publish NOT ALL files. Your code is not complete. Your code cannot be compiled !!!
Errors! Errors!
Errors! Errors!
ok ok i have atteched two file
put the file tradealgorithms.mqh in \MQL5\Include
try the attached file will compile well
ok ok i have atteched two file
put the file tradealgorithms.mqh in \MQL5\Include
try the attached file will compile well
Use 'mimi' version 1.001
Use 'mimi' version 1.001
thank you very Much
Use 'mimi' version 1.001
i have tried but the ea wont take any trade i want to use 5 sma line instead of rsi line