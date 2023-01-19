Rsi ea with moving average instead of rsi line - page 2

New comment
 
ENEZA PETER MKIRAMWENI :
Are you using MT5 editor? because i run this code in mt5  editor and there is 0 compile error   

I've already told you ten times - you are posting a PIECE, A PIECE, an INCOMPLETE code. Therefore, no one can compile it !!! Correct and post the ENTIRE code.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I'll just say - a huge bunch of mistakes. Correct your mistakes:

this one

Check this one

 
ENEZA PETER MKIRAMWENI :

Check this one

You still don't get it? You are showing a PART of the code. You are showing ONE file. You are NOT showing ALL of the code - that is why no one can compile your code.

I think it's time for you to think - you are showing a PART of the code on two pages, and this code cannot be compiled.


Do this: install the terminal in a new folder and try to place your advisor in this new folder - after that, think about it and fix it.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I've already told you ten times - you are posting a PIECE, A PIECE, an INCOMPLETE code. Therefore, no one can compile it !!! Correct and post the ENTIRE code.

i have atteched the mql5 file

Files:
mimi.mq5  19 kb
tradealgorithms.mqh  122 kb
 
ENEZA PETER MKIRAMWENI :

i have atteched the mql5 file

You continue to publish NOT ALL files. Your code is not complete. Your code cannot be compiled !!!

 

Errors! Errors!

Errors

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Errors! Errors!

ok ok i have atteched two file

put the file  tradealgorithms.mqh in \MQL5\Include

try the attached file will compile well

Files:
mimi.mq5  19 kb
tradealgorithms.mqh  122 kb
 
ENEZA PETER MKIRAMWENI:

ok ok i have atteched two file

put the file  tradealgorithms.mqh in \MQL5\Include

try the attached file will compile well

Use 'mimi' version 1.001


Files:
mimi.mq5  19 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov:

Use 'mimi' version 1.001


thank  you very Much

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Use 'mimi' version 1.001


i have tried but the ea wont take any trade i want to use 5 sma line instead of rsi line

123
New comment