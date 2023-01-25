Object distances relative to price on a pixel scale.
With what function or coding method can this be achieved?
You have shown the objects of indicator buffers. See indicator example: [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\Fractals.mq5
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtUpperBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtLowerBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits); //--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,217); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,218); //--- arrow shifts when drawing PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,ExtArrowShift); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,-ExtArrowShift); //--- sets drawing line empty value-- PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE); PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE); }
//--- arrow shifts when drawing
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,ExtArrowShift);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,-ExtArrowShift);
PlotSetInteger() doesn't do anything in MQL4 does it?
Sorry, I had to ask in my questions that I want to get this feature in MQL4.
This feature does not work in MQL 4.
The feature (shifting lines) work just fine in MT4
Your call does not exist in MT4. Call the correct function. Perhaps you should read the manual.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
Yes, this method does not work in MQL4. 🙁
The function does not exist in MQL4. List of MQL4 Functions - MQL4 Reference
Yes sir, I'm aware that this function does not exist in MQL4.
I'm looking for a way to do this. Like Fractals indicator arrows in MetaTrader 4.
What part of “read the manual” was unclear? Did you bring up the list and search it?
Sir. I'm looking for a way to draw the distances of fractal arrows in different timeframes, with the same size on a pixel scale. I'm not looking for functions in the MQL4 help section. I have already turned all functions upside down.
my question is. Is there a way to do this? Unfortunately, the MQL 4 fractal indicator is not open source, and I can not see how fractal arrows in different sizes and at different timeframes are always drawn on the chart with a fixed size.Please do not refer me to the functions in MQL 4, as there is no function in this case. I'm looking for another solution.
