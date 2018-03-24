Multi-timeframe Fractals on same chart?
Hi,
Is there any way to plot the Fractals indicator on a different time frame from the current chart?
I have tried replacing the High[i] section with the iHigh function with iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H4,0)[i]. However it doesn't seem to work and says an "array is missing [".
I am basically looking for it to plot multiple timeframe fractals on the one chart. Any ideas?
Thanks :)
iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H4,i)
Pay attention to right "i". It must belong to the right timeframe (to PERIOD_H4 in this case).
iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H4,i)
Pay attention to right "i". It must belong to the right timeframe (to PERIOD_H4 in this case).
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 Red #property indicator_color2 Blue //---- input parameters //---- buffers double ExtUpFractalsBuffer[]; double ExtDownFractalsBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtUpFractalsBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtDownFractalsBuffer); //---- drawing settings SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(0,119); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_ARROW); SetIndexArrow(1,119); //---- SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0); SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0.0); //---- name for DataWindow SetIndexLabel(0,"Fractal Up"); SetIndexLabel(1,"Fractal Down"); //---- initialization done return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custor indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //---- TODO: add your code here //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { int i,nCountedBars; bool bFound; double dCurrent; nCountedBars=IndicatorCounted(); //---- last counted bar will be recounted if(nCountedBars<=2) i=iBars(NULL,PERIOD_H4)-nCountedBars-3; if(nCountedBars>1) //changed this from 2 { nCountedBars--; i=iBars(NULL,PERIOD_H4)-nCountedBars-1; } //----Up and Down Fractals while(i>=2) { //----Fractals up bFound=false; dCurrent=iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H4,i); if(dCurrent>iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H4,i+1) && dCurrent>iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H4,i-1)); //took these out dCurrent>High[i+2]&& dCurrent>High[i-2] { bFound=true; ExtUpFractalsBuffer[i]=dCurrent; } //----Fractals down bFound=false; dCurrent=iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H4, i); if(dCurrent<iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H4,i+1)&& dCurrent<iLow(NULL,PERIOD_H4, i-1)); //took this out dCurrent<Low[i+2]&& dCurrent<Low[i-2 { bFound=true; ExtDownFractalsBuffer[i]=dCurrent; } i--; } //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+Petr Nosek
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iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H4,i)
Pay attention to right "i". It must belong to the right timeframe (to PERIOD_H4 in this case).
So i made the changes and the bugs disappeared. Made some other changes to account for the fact i am retrieving counted bars as iBars now and not simply Bars. However all i am getting now is the highs and lows of every candle on the 4hr timeframe plotted. Im basically just looking for the 4hr fractals plotted on any other timeframe?
Thanks
This is the code^^^^
Please use the </> button to insert your code.
Thanks
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Hi,
Is there any way to plot the Fractals indicator on a different time frame from the current chart?
I have tried replacing the High[i] section with the iHigh function with iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_H4,0)[i]. However it doesn't seem to work and says an "array is missing [".
I am basically looking for it to plot multiple timeframe fractals on the one chart. Any ideas?
Thanks :)