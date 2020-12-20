Unable to update an already published EA in The Market
Fernando Morales:According to the market rules you have to set a minimum price of 30 USD.
Hello.
I want to update my EA which is already published in the Market. The validation check passed correctly. However I'm unable to complete the update becase there is an error "Invalid price"
What does it mean? Is it related to the tag price in the Market?
If there is one of your pricing options below this limit you get this error message.
Change the price in question and you'll be able to publish the update.
Daniel Stein:
According to the market rules you have to set a minimum price of 30 USD.
According to the market rules you have to set a minimum price of 30 USD.
If there is one of your pricing options below this limit you get this error message.
Change the price in question and you'll be able to publish the update.
Thanks Daniel. I am aware of that market rule. I have not changed the prices for a year and meanwhile made several updates with no issues.
I guess they are forcing me to increase the 1-month rent price which I dont want.
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Hello.
I want to update my EA which is already published in the Market. The validation check passed correctly. However I'm unable to complete the update becase there is an error "Invalid price"
What does it mean? Is it related to the tag price in the Market?