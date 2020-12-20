Array values taken from other EAs
Receiving data from an indicator in an MQL5.
Thanks for the reply
Just like this?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CTrade_Sample_EA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include<Trade\Trade.mqh> #include<Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #property description "This Expert Advisor shows some examples of working " #property description "with CTrade class. Its functions are not called." //--- object for performing trade operations CTrade trade; CPositionInfo position; input int MagicNumber = 123456; int MFI=0; int OnInit() { //--- set MagicNumber for your orders identification trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); //--- set available slippage in points when buying/selling int deviation=10; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(deviation); //--- order execution mode trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_RETURN); //--- logging mode: it would be better not to declare this method at all, the class will set the best mode on its own trade.LogLevel(1); //--- what function is to be used for trading: true - OrderSendAsync(), false - OrderSend() trade.SetAsyncMode(true); //--- MFI=iMFI(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,14,VOLUME_TICK); return(0); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } void OnTick() { if(NewBar()) { double _mfi[]; ArraySetAsSeries(_mfi, false); if (CopyBuffer(MFI,0,0,20,_mfi) < 0){Print("CopyBufferRSI error =",GetLastError());} MqlRates mated[]; ArraySetAsSeries(mated, false); int mopied=CopyRates(Symbol(),0,0,5,mated); string format="%G"; // all the system } } bool NewBar() { static datetime lastbar; int start = 0; // bar index int count = 1; // number of bars datetime tm[]; // array storing the returned bar time //--- copy time CopyTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,start,count,tm); datetime curbar = tm[0]; if(lastbar!=curbar) { lastbar=curbar; return (true); } else { return(false); } }
about the array mated[] do you have any advice?
Thanks for the reply
Just like this?
about the array mated[] do you have any advice?
I recommend following the link and carefully reading and watching the picture.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CTrade_Sample_EA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include<Trade\Trade.mqh> #include<Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #property description "This Expert Advisor shows some examples of working " #property description "with CTrade class. Its functions are not called." //--- object for performing trade operations CTrade trade; CPositionInfo position; input int MagicNumber = 123456; int MFI=0; int OnInit() { //--- set MagicNumber for your orders identification trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); //--- set available slippage in points when buying/selling int deviation=10; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(deviation); //--- order execution mode trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_RETURN); //--- logging mode: it would be better not to declare this method at all, the class will set the best mode on its own trade.LogLevel(1); //--- what function is to be used for trading: true - OrderSendAsync(), false - OrderSend() trade.SetAsyncMode(true); //--- MFI=iMFI(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,14,VOLUME_TICK); if(MFI==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMFI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } void OnTick() { double _mfi[]; ArraySetAsSeries(_mfi, false); int start_pos=0,count=20; if(!iGetArray(MFI,0,start_pos,count,_mfi)) return; string text=""; for(int i=0; i<count; i++) { text=text+IntegerToString(i)+": "+DoubleToString(_mfi[i],Digits()+1)+"\n"; } Comment(text); if(NewBar()) { double _mfi[]; ArraySetAsSeries(_mfi, false); if (CopyBuffer(MFI,0,0,20,_mfi) < 0){Print("CopyBufferRSI error =",GetLastError());} MqlRates mated[]; ArraySetAsSeries(mated, false); int mopied=CopyRates(Symbol(),0,0,5,mated); string format="%G"; // all the system } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get value of buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double iGetArray(const int handle,const int buffer,const int start_pos,const int count,double &arr_buffer[]) { bool result=true; if(!ArrayIsDynamic(arr_buffer)) { Print("This a no dynamic array!"); return(false); } ArrayFree(arr_buffer); //--- reset error code ResetLastError(); //--- fill a part of the iBands array with values from the indicator buffer int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,buffer,start_pos,count,arr_buffer); if(copied!=count) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the indicator, error code %d",GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); } return(result); } bool NewBar() { static datetime lastbar; int start = 0; // bar index int count = 1; // number of bars datetime tm[]; // array storing the returned bar time //--- copy time CopyTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,start,count,tm); datetime curbar = tm[0]; if(lastbar!=curbar) { lastbar=curbar; return (true); } else { return(false); } }
I recommend following the link and carefully reading and watching the picture.
Ok you re right, now i got it, i hope on monday it will be better,
about mated[]? here i don't have an handle
thanks
Answer WHY are you doing 'false'?
ArraySetAsSeries(_mfi, false); *** ArraySetAsSeries(mated, false);
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CTrade_Sample_EA.mq5 | //| Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2012, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include<Trade\Trade.mqh> #include<Trade\PositionInfo.mqh> #property description "This Expert Advisor shows some examples of working " #property description "with CTrade class. Its functions are not called." //--- object for performing trade operations CTrade trade; CPositionInfo position; input int MagicNumber = 123456; int MFI=0; int OnInit() { //--- set MagicNumber for your orders identification trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); //--- set available slippage in points when buying/selling int deviation=10; trade.SetDeviationInPoints(deviation); //--- order execution mode trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_RETURN); //--- logging mode: it would be better not to declare this method at all, the class will set the best mode on its own trade.LogLevel(1); //--- what function is to be used for trading: true - OrderSendAsync(), false - OrderSend() trade.SetAsyncMode(true); //--- MFI=iMFI(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,14,VOLUME_TICK); if(MFI==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMFI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } void OnTick() { double _mfi[]; ArraySetAsSeries(_mfi, false); int start_pos=0,count=20; if(!iGetArray(MFI,0,start_pos,count,_mfi)) return; string text=""; for(int i=0; i<count; i++) { text=text+IntegerToString(i)+": "+DoubleToString(_mfi[i],Digits()+1)+"\n"; } Comment(text); if(NewBar()) { MqlRates mated[]; ArraySetAsSeries(mated, false); int mopied=CopyRates(Symbol(),0,0,5,mated); string format="%G"; // all the system } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get value of buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double iGetArray(const int handle,const int buffer,const int start_pos,const int count,double &arr_buffer[]) { bool result=true; if(!ArrayIsDynamic(arr_buffer)) { Print("This a no dynamic array!"); return(false); } ArrayFree(arr_buffer); //--- reset error code ResetLastError(); //--- fill a part of the iBands array with values from the indicator buffer int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,buffer,start_pos,count,arr_buffer); if(copied!=count) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the indicator, error code %d",GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); } return(result); } bool NewBar() { static datetime lastbar; int start = 0; // bar index int count = 1; // number of bars datetime tm[]; // array storing the returned bar time //--- copy time CopyTime(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,start,count,tm); datetime curbar = tm[0]; if(lastbar!=curbar) { lastbar=curbar; return (true); } else { return(false); } }
Compile and remove errors:
of course
stupid mistake
Answer WHY are you doing 'false'?
Ok you re right, now i got it, i hope on monday it will be better,
about mated[]? here i don't have an handle
thanks
maybe i can put
int OnInit() { string Symbolvalue=Symbol();
and then
void OnTick() { if(NewBar()) { MqlRates mated[]; ArraySetAsSeries(mated, false); int mopied=CopyRates(Symbolvalue,0,0,5,mated); string format="%G"; // all the system }
?
Never use _Symbol and _Points -> always use Symbol () and Points ().
Never use '0' - always write Period ().
Correct your code. Set ArraySetAsSeries to 'true'.
Good evening I have a problem going douring the demo with the same EA assigned to different charts (in particular stocks) on MT5. In particular both arrays I use in the EA (_mfi[] to collect the value of MFI and mated[] to collect Symbol's prices) are filled with values of other symbols (so MFI and prices of an other random Symbol with the same EA). I tried to call the EAs with different names and put different Magicnumber but nothing changes. thanks in advance for the help