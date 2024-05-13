Convert OrderSend() code from mql4 to mql5
Farhad1:
I want to convert this code from mql4 to mql5. Please write the code for me.
OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,0.1,Ask,5,Ask-(50*Point),Ask+(TP*Point),"My Comment",00018,0,clrGreen);
Opens a long position with specified parameters
Farhad1 :
this function does not have a body
You haven't even opened the help :)
bool Buy( double volume, // position volume const string symbol=NULL, // symbol double price=0.0, // execution price double sl=0.0, // stop loss price double tp=0.0, // take profit price const string comment="" // comment )
Example
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Buy Short code and Full code.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov" #property version "1.00" //--- #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade m_trade; // trading object //--- #property script_show_inputs //--- input parameters input group "Trading settings" input uint InpStopLoss = 150; // Stop Loss input uint InpTakeProfit = 460; // Take Profit input group "Additional features" input ulong InpDeviation = 10; // Deviation input ulong InpMagic = 200; // Magic number //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { //--- m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(InpMagic); m_trade.SetMarginMode(); m_trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol(Symbol()); m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(InpDeviation); //--- Short code m_trade.Buy(0.01); //--- Full code MqlTick last_tick; ResetLastError(); if(SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),last_tick)) { Print(Symbol()," ",last_tick.time,": Bid = ",last_tick.bid," Ask = ",last_tick.ask); } else { Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed, error = ",GetLastError()); return; } //--- double sl=(InpStopLoss==0)?0.0:last_tick.ask-InpStopLoss*Point(); double tp=(InpTakeProfit==0)?0.0:last_tick.ask+InpTakeProfit*Point(); m_trade.Buy(0.02,Symbol(),last_tick.ask,sl,tp,"Full code"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Result
THIS IS WORK PERFECTLY :
#define Bid (SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID)) #define Ask (SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_ASK)) ulong OrderSendR(string Symb,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,double volume,double price,ulong Slippage,double SL,double TP,string comment=NULL,int Magic=0, datetime expiration=0,color arrow_color=clrNONE ) { MqlTradeRequest Request;MqlTradeResult Result;ZeroMemory(Request); const int curDigits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(Request.symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); if(SL>0){ SL=NormalizeDouble(SL,curDigits);} if(TP>0){TP=NormalizeDouble(TP,curDigits);} if(price>0){price=NormalizeDouble(price,curDigits);} else {Print("---- ERROR PRICE ZERO IN ORDER SEND -----");return(-1);}//price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);} if(order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL ){ Request.action=TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; Request.magic = Magic; Request.symbol = ((Symb == NULL) ? ::Symbol() : Symb); Request.volume = volume; Request.price=price; Request.tp = TP; Request.sl = SL; Request.deviation=Slippage; Request.type=order_type; Request.type_filling=ORDER_FILLING_IOC; if(expiration>0) { Request.type_time=ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED; Request.expiration=expiration; } Request.comment=comment; if(OrderSendAsync(Request,Result)){ if(Result.retcode==10009 || Result.retcode==10008){return(Result.deal);} else{ Print("---- ERROR IN ORDER SEND -----");return(-1);} } } return(-1); } ulong ticket=OrderSendR( "EURUSD" ,ORDER_TYPE_BUY, Lots,Ask,3,0,0,"My EA",12345,0,Green) );// CALL FUNCTION
