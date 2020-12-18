Schaff trend cycle TEMA indicator for MT4 (recreate settings from MT5)?

Please help me if you can, I would really appreciate it!
A colleague sent me a template with the used indicators, but for MT5.
I'm using MT4. I was successful in adapting the system to MT4, with the exception of one last thing: I cannot set the settings correctly for Schaff TEMA, so that I would get the same output in my MT4. I've been trying and trying, and I'm starting to think that it's impossible (fast tema/slow tema?)

- MT5: Schaff trend cycle TEMA indicator (settings in 1st attachment)
- MT4: Schaff Trend Cycle of averages alerts nmc (settings in 2nd att.)

Could you please help me set it? Or recommend an alternative with slow/fast TEMA for MT4? I'm also attaching a combined screenshot from MT4 with MT5 indi. window pasted below, so you can see the difference in output.

Hi

The ver you are trying on for mt4,it do not support as the mt5 ver,it is coded differently,all mt4/5 Schaff indicators were coded by Mladen,so you needs another mt4 ver of him,called "experiment version" - it support (provide parameters as of mt5) your requirement

picture attached of mt4 client terminal

and here is MT5 ver display too

Hi

Thank you for your answer, so it seems that I'd need this Schaff Trend Cycle - experiment 2.4 Averages mod. Do you know how could I get it? Could you post it please?

For me i use only 2 version of schaff trend cycle, Schaff Trend adjustable smoothing & Schaff Trend Gaussian Filter Velocity for MetaTrader 4.




