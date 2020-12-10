I can't update my product

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[Deleted]  

Dear 

from 1 week i can't update my all product on MT4 only. Always give same error. Please find the attach file. 

MT5 doesn't have problem only show problem in MT4 only. problem show all of my MT4 product. It give same error. 

Please anyone help me

 
This is the thread about this issue:
Strategy Tester Report not found
Strategy Tester Report not found
Strategy Tester Report not found
  • 2020.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
I get the message " Strategy Tester Report not found" EURUSD 1H. How can I solve this...
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