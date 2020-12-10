Trying to unsubscribe from a signal
Trying to unsubscribe from a signal.
Guys... I am trying to unsubscribe from a signal.
I have been subscribed for three weeks - lost money - and now want to unsubscribe but the system tells me I need to pay another month?
I am unsubscribing one week before renewal date.. why do I need to pay?
Br,
Patrick
You can unsubscribe and you don't need to pay any more months.
Where did you see that?
Post a screenshot of the problem please.
You can unsubscribe the signal here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Hi there and thanks for answering.
If you look at the screenshot you can see that they are going to charge another 30 (that has been reserved??) when I unsubscribe - EVEN though I am unsubscribing ahead of time.
My solution is to do nothing and I think it will drop automatically.
No, your $30 already reserved (locked) in your account for this signal subscription, will credited to the signal provider, not another $30.
When you make a signal subscription, the money are not transfered directly to the signal provider, they remained locked until 7 days after the signal subscription period ends and then they are released.
AAAhhhh ok.
That might be it! Thank you! :-)
Do you happen to know why we can no longer top up our account balance with PayPal?
Br,
Patrick
Paypal comes and goes as a deposit/withdrawal method, I hope it will return soon.
