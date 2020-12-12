MT5 Strategy Tester Backtest Deals Column data (SL & TP)
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Hi all,
I've searched far and wide and still can't find (after running a backtest in the Strategy Tester) a way to export "Deals". It does export the Orders and Deals by saving a HTML or Excel file, but it doesn't export all the columns.
Namely, I was after the S/L & T/P columns in particular as you see in the attached image.
Does anyone know a way around this. I can't even simply copy and paste the table in the Backtest tab to use as a workaround.
Cheers,
Luke