showing future line
Seyedmasoud Hashemi: showing specific time like 200 candle in the future
You can show at a specific time. You can not show x candles in the future as the future is unknown. You assume every bar every exists — they don't. What if there are no ticks during a specific candle period? There can be minutes between ticks during the Asian session, think M1 chart. Larger charts, think weekend, market holiday (country and broker specific), requires knowledge of when your broker stops and starts (not necessary the same as the market.)
"Free-of-Holes" Charts - MQL4 Articles 20 June 2006
No candle if open = close ? - MQL4 programming forum 2010.06.06
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Hi everyone, i made a indicator showing line in the future
i want to know how i can make the chart showing specific time like 200 candle in the future
thank you