showing future line

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Hi everyone, i made a indicator showing line in the future 

i want to know how i can make the chart  showing specific time like 200 candle in the future 

thank you



 
Seyedmasoud Hashemi: showing specific time like 200 candle in the future

You can show at a specific time. You can not show x candles in the future as the future is unknown. You assume every bar every exists — they don't. What if there are no ticks during a specific candle period? There can be minutes between ticks during the Asian session, think M1 chart. Larger charts, think weekend, market holiday (country and broker specific), requires knowledge of when your broker stops and starts (not necessary the same as the market.)
          "Free-of-Holes" Charts - MQL4 Articles 20 June 2006
          No candle if open = close ? - MQL4 programming forum 2010.06.06

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