How to change buffer color of indicator in OBJ_CHART
You could use a modified or custom indicator that has a color value as input parameter, and then you can do a iCustom call to that indicator specifying the color in the input parmeters.
For example:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom Moving Average.mq5 | //| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" //--- indicator settings #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE //#property indicator_color1 Red > We made this property a input parameter. //--- input parameters input int InpMAPeriod = 13; // Period input int InpMAShift = 0; // Shift input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpMAMethod = MODE_SMMA; // Method input color InpColor = clrGold; // Color //--- indicator buffers double ExtLineBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| simple moving average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateSimpleMA(int rates_total,int prev_calculated,int begin,const double &price[]) { int i,limit; //--- first calculation or number of bars was changed if(prev_calculated==0)// first calculation { limit=InpMAPeriod+begin; //--- set empty value for first limit bars for(i=0;i<limit-1;i++) ExtLineBuffer[i]=0.0; //--- calculate first visible value double firstValue=0; for(i=begin;i<limit;i++) firstValue+=price[i]; firstValue/=InpMAPeriod; ExtLineBuffer[limit-1]=firstValue; } else limit=prev_calculated-1; //--- main loop for(i=limit;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++) ExtLineBuffer[i]=ExtLineBuffer[i-1]+(price[i]-price[i-InpMAPeriod])/InpMAPeriod; //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| exponential moving average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateEMA(int rates_total,int prev_calculated,int begin,const double &price[]) { int i,limit; double SmoothFactor=2.0/(1.0+InpMAPeriod); //--- first calculation or number of bars was changed if(prev_calculated==0) { limit=InpMAPeriod+begin; ExtLineBuffer[begin]=price[begin]; for(i=begin+1;i<limit;i++) ExtLineBuffer[i]=price[i]*SmoothFactor+ExtLineBuffer[i-1]*(1.0-SmoothFactor); } else limit=prev_calculated-1; //--- main loop for(i=limit;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++) ExtLineBuffer[i]=price[i]*SmoothFactor+ExtLineBuffer[i-1]*(1.0-SmoothFactor); //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| linear weighted moving average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateLWMA(int rates_total,int prev_calculated,int begin,const double &price[]) { int i,limit; static int weightsum; double sum; //--- first calculation or number of bars was changed if(prev_calculated==0) { weightsum=0; limit=InpMAPeriod+begin; //--- set empty value for first limit bars for(i=0;i<limit;i++) ExtLineBuffer[i]=0.0; //--- calculate first visible value double firstValue=0; for(i=begin;i<limit;i++) { int k=i-begin+1; weightsum+=k; firstValue+=k*price[i]; } firstValue/=(double)weightsum; ExtLineBuffer[limit-1]=firstValue; } else limit=prev_calculated-1; //--- main loop for(i=limit;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++) { sum=0; for(int j=0;j<InpMAPeriod;j++) sum+=(InpMAPeriod-j)*price[i-j]; ExtLineBuffer[i]=sum/weightsum; } //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| smoothed moving average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CalculateSmoothedMA(int rates_total,int prev_calculated,int begin,const double &price[]) { int i,limit; //--- first calculation or number of bars was changed if(prev_calculated==0) { limit=InpMAPeriod+begin; //--- set empty value for first limit bars for(i=0;i<limit-1;i++) ExtLineBuffer[i]=0.0; //--- calculate first visible value double firstValue=0; for(i=begin;i<limit;i++) firstValue+=price[i]; firstValue/=InpMAPeriod; ExtLineBuffer[limit-1]=firstValue; } else limit=prev_calculated-1; //--- main loop for(i=limit;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++) ExtLineBuffer[i]=(ExtLineBuffer[i-1]*(InpMAPeriod-1)+price[i])/InpMAPeriod; //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtLineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- set accuracy IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1); //--- sets first bar from what index will be drawn PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,InpMAPeriod); //---- line shifts when drawing PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,InpMAShift); //--- name for DataWindow string short_name="unknown ma"; switch(InpMAMethod) { case MODE_EMA : short_name="EMA"; break; case MODE_LWMA : short_name="LWMA"; break; case MODE_SMA : short_name="SMA"; break; case MODE_SMMA : short_name="SMMA"; break; } IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name+"("+string(InpMAPeriod)+")"); //---- sets drawing line empty value-- PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); //--- Set the color as the PLOT_LINE_COLOR property PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_COLOR,InpColor); //---- initialization done } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Moving Average | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { //--- check for bars count if(rates_total<InpMAPeriod-1+begin) return(0);// not enough bars for calculation //--- first calculation or number of bars was changed if(prev_calculated==0) ArrayInitialize(ExtLineBuffer,0); //--- sets first bar from what index will be draw PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,InpMAPeriod-1+begin); //--- calculation switch(InpMAMethod) { case MODE_EMA: CalculateEMA(rates_total,prev_calculated,begin,price); break; case MODE_LWMA: CalculateLWMA(rates_total,prev_calculated,begin,price); break; case MODE_SMMA: CalculateSmoothedMA(rates_total,prev_calculated,begin,price); break; case MODE_SMA: CalculateSimpleMA(rates_total,prev_calculated,begin,price); break; } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Then you can use a iCustom call like so:
int _embeddedChartMaHandle = iCustom(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,"iMAC.ex5",13,0,MODE_SMMA,clrLime); ResetLastError(); if( !ChartIndicatorAdd(_embeddedChartID, 0, _embeddedChartMaHandle) ) { printf("Couldn't Add MA to embedded chart | Error = %d", GetLastError() ); }
So you can set the color as a color parameter in the call.
- www.mql5.com
Thanks for this, your code works.
However I have my own moving average pack, which is multibuffered and uses OnTimer() internally to make sure nothing happens until all data is calculated before drawing... (which I though was std way for MT5).
If I try to attach it via iCustom, nothing draws on the embedded chart, and there are no errors on...
_embeddedChartMaHandle = iCustom(ChartSymbol(_chartID), _embeddedChartTf, "::res\\MovingAveragePack.ex5", 20, MA_SIMPLE, AUTO, false);
or
if( !ChartIndicatorAdd(_embeddedChartID, 0, _embeddedChartMaHandle) ) { printf("Couldn't Add MA to embedded chart | Error = %d", GetLastError() ); }
So I wonder if there is a limitation to what you can add to embedded charts. Your example uses this signature...
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[])
Where as mine uses...
int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[] )
I wouldn't have thought this would be a problem. Maybe the chart object can only handle single buffer indicators?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
When creating an embedded chart...
Then adding an indicator to it, in this case a simple MA
It attaches fine, but it is colored red.
How can we programmically change the buffer draw color?