EA's and Profiles
I am new to the EA world. I am forward testing my new EA . I deployed this on VPS MT4 Terminal under different profiles on 1hr charts on two different profiles. Each profile has 8 charts.
As we all know we can have one profile active at any given point of time. Do my EA only works on the active profile ?
Would you recommend to have a second MT4 termianl installed if I have to run my EA on the remaining pairs .
Once you change profile all charts will be inactive and EA's on them get uninitialized. So you should have more than one MT or more charts in the profile. You can easyly check the Experts tab of the trade panel to see this information
Hi , I also have the same question as AJK143, what I find funny is MT has the option to keep in running when changing profiles , then why doesn't it . any other useful link did u guys come across
This is wrong.
There is no active profile. A profile creates a series of charts. The profile is then irrevalent.
There is no active template. A template creates a series of objects on a chart and sets the parameters of a chart. The template is then irrevalent.
Of course, the EA only works on the charts existing. The other charts from other profiles do not exist.
