Pivot Code displays Line, But Not Text - Help Appreciated

This Pivot Indicator displays the Lines, yet does not display the Line Text, No Line Name, or Line Value,

Indicator attached

All help greatly appreciated 😊  

 

extern bool      bcg                          = FALSE; 

      ObjectCreate("DPP", OBJ_TREND,0, DPeriod_Price[0][0],DPivot);
      ObjectSet("DPP",10,false);
      ObjectSet("DPP", OBJPROP_COLOR, PPColour );
      ObjectSet("DPP", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID);
      ObjectSet("DPP",OBJPROP_WIDTH,1);
      ObjectSet("DPP",2,DPeriod_Price[0][0] + 2629743);
      ObjectSet("DPP",3,DPivot);
      ObjectSetText("DPP","PP-D1: " + DoubleToStr(DPivot,4));      
      ObjectSet("DPP",OBJPROP_BACK,bcg);

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
  • www.mql5.com
When a graphical object is created using the ObjectCreate() function, it's necessary to specify the type of object being created, which can be one of the values of the ENUM_OBJECT enumeration. Further specifications of object properties are possible using functions for working with graphical objects.
Pivot_Point_Confluence.mq4  108 kb
 

They are displayed without any problems.

Nagisa Unada:

They are displayed without any problems.


Thank you for your reply 😊

So you got me thinking, I checked my chart settings  Charts/Properties/Common/Show Object Descriptions (was not checked)


All displaying now, thank you 😊
