Pivot Code displays Line, But Not Text - Help Appreciated
They are displayed without any problems.
Nagisa Unada:
Thank you for your reply 😊
So you got me thinking, I checked my chart settings Charts/Properties/Common/Show Object Descriptions (was not checked)
All displaying now, thank you 😊
This Pivot Indicator displays the Lines, yet does not display the Line Text, No Line Name, or Line Value,
Indicator attached
All help greatly appreciated 😊
extern bool bcg = FALSE;
ObjectCreate("DPP", OBJ_TREND,0, DPeriod_Price[0][0],DPivot);
ObjectSet("DPP",10,false);
ObjectSet("DPP", OBJPROP_COLOR, PPColour );
ObjectSet("DPP", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID);
ObjectSet("DPP",OBJPROP_WIDTH,1);
ObjectSet("DPP",2,DPeriod_Price[0][0] + 2629743);
ObjectSet("DPP",3,DPivot);
ObjectSetText("DPP","PP-D1: " + DoubleToStr(DPivot,4));
ObjectSet("DPP",OBJPROP_BACK,bcg);