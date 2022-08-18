Broker server not avalaible for signals - page 3
I want to add Alfa Success Corp - Live server on Signal Providing. But I cant not found it. I only found Alfa Success Corp - Demo
Anybody can help me with this ?
The live server is not available and can't be added.
Use another broker.
Dear Eleni,
We on the forum do not know why some server is available or not available to create a signal.
If some server is not available for it may be for many reasons:
Dear Eleni,
As I (and Eleni) already told several times on this thread:
we on the forum have no idea about why some brokers' server is available to create the signal and some of them - not.
So, stop asking please, and select the other server or other broker to create your signal.
Do not post the link to the signal on your post (promotion of the signals is prohibited on the forum).
Well noted, sergey. I'm new in this forum.
Hi, i've just found
<...> -- (i edited because i've just read, that i may not post a link to a signal in forum, sorry for the incovinience)
isn't it from Alfa Success Corp - Live server?
is this still valid?
On the left side one can read:
As I already told - it can be any reason about why some server of some broker is not available.
But has alfa success corp live has been blocked coz of fraud? Or just not available?
We do not know about (it may be for any reason).
1. It may be mql5 decided to remove this server, for any reason incl technical reason.
2. And it can be the decision of the broker to exclude some server from the signals (there are many examples when some brokers do not want to accept mql5 signal service at all).
You can ask this broker ... because why are you asking here?
Ask broker.
Ask broker's support about why they are not available: mql5 does not want, or broker does not want, or no any agreement, broker does not have condition/symbols for copying, or any.
Use the other broker (there are a lot of the brokers) and use the other signal (there are a lot of the signals).
Discussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum.
