Market Allowance
I was wondering if
it is allowed spamming/flooding market with just a product changing the name and putting it in every category.
Checking the publishing date, it seems to me it is a allowed.
I went to mt5/indicators and looked for "Volumes" in search box.
No, its not allowed to publish the same product over and over again, changing only one aspect of it.
I will report this to MQL5.com admins.
They've told me that they will deal with this.
In my post I was highlighting it is since January, almost 1 year and nobody did anything.
This market is really messy.
Now minimum price is 30$ but some products still have a lower price and most of developers are not aware of that.
In my post I was highlighting it is since January, almost 1 year and nobody did anything.
This market is really messy.
Now minimum price is 30$ but some products still have a lower price and most of developers are not aware of that.
I know but I am only the middle (wo)man here.
I know but I am only the middle (wo)man here.
:D
Thanks for ur assistance
I was wondering if
it is allowed spamming/flooding market with just a product changing the name and putting it in every category....
Many sellers were banned from the Market some time ago because of this flooding (I know it because some of them sent PM messages to me asking for help in lifting his banning). If someone reports to the service desk about some seller(s) (about "similarities" in his/their products) so the service desk will look at it once again.
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I was wondering if
it is allowed spamming/flooding market with just a product changing the name and putting it in every category.
Checking the publishing date, it seems to me it is a allowed.
I went to mt5/indicators and looked for "Volumes" in search box.