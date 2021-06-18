Indicators: FE Fibo Expansion

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FE Fibo Expansion:

I have create this indicator a year ago and I like to share to those who use Metatrader Terminal. For each candles, I put their properties into A Object of array than analyze them.

FE Fibo Expansion

Author: Syahirul Nizzam Bin Haron

 

Thanks for the indicator. I was looking for this for a long time :) It is exactly how price is moving,  I like to call it 123 pattern 

Hmm it dose not update to new setup can anyone fix it?

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