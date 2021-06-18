Indicators: FE Fibo Expansion
Thanks for the indicator. I was looking for this for a long time :) It is exactly how price is moving, I like to call it 123 pattern
Hmm it dose not update to new setup can anyone fix it?
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FE Fibo Expansion:
I have create this indicator a year ago and I like to share to those who use Metatrader Terminal. For each candles, I put their properties into A Object of array than analyze them.
Author: Syahirul Nizzam Bin Haron