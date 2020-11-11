Unable to synchronise EA’s to my VPS

New comment
 
My VPS shows that it’s running, but when I try and sync my Signals, Experts and Charts it says “failed to migrate”

The last time I was able to successfully synchronise was 06 Nov 2020.

Any assistance will be great appreciated! 🙏
 
Bevan Smith:
My VPS shows that it’s running, but when I try and sync my Signals, Experts and Charts it says “failed to migrate”

The last time I was able to successfully synchronise was 06 Nov 2020.

Any assistance will be great appreciated! 🙏

Post some screenshot to check please.

Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your bevan.smith login and NOT your email.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Post some screenshot to check please.

Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your bevan.smith login and NOT your email.
Hi Eleni - I confirm that I’ve logged in using Bevan.Smith.  Please see screenshots below - 
Files:
image.jpg  5089 kb
image.jpg  5990 kb
 
Bevan Smith:
Hi Eleni - I confirm that I’ve logged in using Bevan.Smith.  Please see screenshots below - 

If your EAs require DLL they will not work with MQL5 VPS.

Check if that is the case.

If not, try to change MQL5 VP server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

If your EAs require DLL they will not work with MQL5 VPS.

Check if that is the case.

If not, try to change MQL5 VP server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


Hi Eleni - My EA’s do not use DLL’s, so this can’t be the issue.  I’ve now changed the server (from Amsterdam 01 to Amsterdam 03) and it’s still not working :(

Is there anything else I can try?
 
BTW - What does “receive response failed [12002]” mean?
 
Bevan Smith:
BTW - What does “receive response failed [12002]” mean?

I don't know, maybe someone else knows.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Post some screenshot to check please.

Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your bevan.smith login and NOT your email.
Bevan Smith:
Hi Eleni - I confirm that I’ve logged in using Bevan.Smith.  Please see screenshots below - 

Do the capitals make a difference?

 
Keith Watford:

Do the capitals make a difference?

They could, good point Keith!

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

They could, good point Keith!

Keith Watford:

Do the capitals make a difference?

Hi Keith - I've checked my username and it's definitely Bevan.Smith.  I don't think upper or lower case makes a difference.  I've even opened a new trading account and moved the VPS to that account.  Still nothing :(

 
Also - Is there anyway I can speak to someone directly at MQL5 for technical support on this issue?
12
New comment