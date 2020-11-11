Unable to synchronise EA’s to my VPS
- fail to migrate after synchronising
- Unable to Migrate All/Expert but Signal account to VPS "migration failed please check the journal of your platform"
- VPS not Starting after Renewal of VPS
My VPS shows that it’s running, but when I try and sync my Signals, Experts and Charts it says “failed to migrate”
Post some screenshot to check please.Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your bevan.smith login and NOT your email.
Hi Eleni - I confirm that I’ve logged in using Bevan.Smith. Please see screenshots below -
If your EAs require DLL they will not work with MQL5 VPS.
Check if that is the case.
If not, try to change MQL5 VP server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
BTW - What does “receive response failed [12002]” mean?
I don't know, maybe someone else knows.
Do the capitals make a difference?
They could, good point Keith!
Hi Keith - I've checked my username and it's definitely Bevan.Smith. I don't think upper or lower case makes a difference. I've even opened a new trading account and moved the VPS to that account. Still nothing :(
