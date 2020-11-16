Custom Indicator not working on timeframe above H1 !!! Please help to locate problem
Thanks a lot Mehmet.
I have changed the code, however H4 and D1 time frame still not working. I want to calculate it for 21 period (which is my Bollinger period) too. How can i avoid changing period to 60 as suggested by you.
Regards.
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| BB Volume Intensity.mq4 //| Anil Varma | www.AnilHVarma.com //| Indicator to show Bollinger Band Volume Intensity //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property strict #property indicator_separate_window //#include <Custom\Function_Indicators.mqh> int InpBB_Period = 60; double Buffer_VolumeIntensity[]; // Assign Buffer to indicator //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { // Set Indicator Levels IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,3); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELCOLOR,clrSilver); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0, 0.25); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,1, 0); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,2,-0.25); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELSTYLE,STYLE_DOT); // Set Height & #Digit for accuracy of drawing of indicator values for SubWindow IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,Digits); IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_HEIGHT,125); // Set indicator buffer mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,Buffer_VolumeIntensity); // Set indicator style, short name for label SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE,STYLE_SOLID,1,clrGoldenrod); string short_Name = "Volume Intensity (" + InpBB_Period + ") "; IndicatorShortName(short_Name); SetIndexLabel(0,"Vol Intensity (" + InpBB_Period + ")"); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, // same as the bars on a chart const int prev_calculated, // Unchanged Bars on Chart const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { // define variables int i; int j; int limit; if(prev_calculated < 0) return(-1); if(prev_calculated == 0) limit = (rates_total - InpBB_Period); else limit = (rates_total - prev_calculated + 1); // For..Loop to calculate values and populate the buffer for (i = limit; i >= 0; i--) { double sum_Intensity = 0.0; int count = i + (InpBB_Period - 1); int n = 0; // High - Low could be zero when open and close is same value // For..Loop to check Zero Divide Error for(j = i; j <= count; j++) { double bar_Close = iClose(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,j); double bar_High = iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,j); double bar_Low = iLow(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,j); if (high[j] - low[j] > 0) { sum_Intensity += ((2 * bar_Close) - bar_High - bar_Low) / (bar_High - bar_Low); n++; } } Buffer_VolumeIntensity[i] = NormalizeDouble(sum_Intensity / n, Digits); } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
It works on my PC with no problems, so that's probably an inherent problem with your PC.
It works on my PC with no problems, so that's probably an inherent problem with your PC.
It works on my PC with no problems, so that's probably an inherent problem with your PC.
History does not seems to be cause of problem. I have updated the history data and still could not see indicator on H4 and D1 chart. Rest all charts it is working fine.
double bar_High = iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,j); double bar_Low = iLow(NULL,PERIOD_CURRENT,j); if (high[j] - low[j] > 0)
You never set high/low to as-series, so your test is wrong. Replace the arrays with your two variables.
Thanks a lot Mehmet.
I have changed the code, however H4 and D1 time frame still not working. I want to calculate it for 21 period (which is my Bollinger period) too. How can i avoid changing period to 60 as suggested by you.
Regards.
No need for long code for this. iBands are enough
// TF :240 double BbandH4Upper =iBands(NULL,PERIOD_H4,21,2,0,PRICE_LOW,MODE_UPPER,i); double BbandH4Main =iBands(NULL,PERIOD_H4,21,2,0,PRICE_LOW,MODE_MAIN,i); double BbandH4Lower =iBands(NULL,PERIOD_H4,21,2,0,PRICE_LOW,MODE_LOWER,i); // TF :D1 double BbandD1Upper =iBands(NULL,PERIOD_D1,21,2,0,PRICE_LOW,MODE_UPPER,i); double BbandD1Main =iBands(NULL,PERIOD_D1,21,2,0,PRICE_LOW,MODE_MAIN,i); double BbandD1Lower =iBands(NULL,PERIOD_D1,21,2,0,PRICE_LOW,MODE_LOWER,i);
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use