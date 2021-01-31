What is the problem with the Webmoney payment system?

I couldn't withdrawal by Webmoney, can any one explain. 
 
No one can explain (because I did not find any complaints about webmoney withdrawal on Russian and English forums for the last several months).
It should be something wrong on your side I think.
 

seems short time problem, we need to wait.

I tried now , but locked money, and wrote unavailable to withdraw. :(

 
Sergey Golubev:
Dear sergey

I tried now, and seems really has problem, right now my money locked, and don't allow me to use other methods, and i received message about withdraw by web money temporarily unavailable for now

This is error that i received :


 
You can try on Monday
 
Thanks sergey, i ll try and update here about withdraw status on Monday
 
i have same problem too
 
It still doesn't work. 
 
Dear Sergey

What Should We Do?

 
No one reported about any issue with Webmoney on Russian forum (a lot of members of Russian forum are using Webmoney).
So, I think - it may be something related to the users of this mql5 portal (withdrawal restriction, "financial operations are limited" or any).

You can write to the service desk asking them for advice (with the link to this thread).

