Put the signal subscription on my demo account in error

MQL5 Signal #201106_3005, <Deleted>

Code 02276Z

Card No 6306

Date 11/6/2020

You have successfully subscribed to <Deleted> Trading signal:
Account 2102991613 (HugosWay-Demo3), period 2020.11.06 23:44:10-2020.12.06 23:44:10.
 
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 
You can move your signal subscription to another trading account here, but only once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



