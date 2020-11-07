Put the signal subscription on my demo account in error
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
CHMadison227:
Account 2102991613 (HugosWay-Demo3), period 2020.11.06 23:44:10-2020.12.06 23:44:10.
MQL5 Signal #201106_3005, <Deleted>
Code 02276Z
Card No 6306
Date 11/6/2020You have successfully subscribed to <Deleted> Trading signal:
Account 2102991613 (HugosWay-Demo3), period 2020.11.06 23:44:10-2020.12.06 23:44:10.
You can move your signal subscription to another trading account here, but only once a week: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
