Indicators: Pips Volatility Alarm

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Pips Volatility Alarm:

Catching the extreme change on candle.

Pips Volatility Alarm

Author: DADALI ARWALY

 
Automated-Trading:

Pips Volatility Alarm:

Author: DADALI ARWALY

Good, but I wonder what the volatility number means.

On what scale to you use it to measure the market's volatility?

a small explanation would be useful

 
Hello, this indicator just measure sudden candlestick changes based on (High/Low) or (Close/Open). 
Originally its usage is for M1 Timeframe chart.
But you can use on another Timeframe too.
 
DADALI ARWALY:
Hello, this indicator just measure sudden candlestick changes based on (High/Low) or (Close/Open). 
Originally its usage is for M1 Timeframe chart.
But you can use on another Timeframe too.
I C Thank you for your work
 
I AM USING MT5 THIS INDICATOR I HAVE USED PREVIOUSLY IN MT4. THIS IS ONE OF FAVORITE INDICATOR, CAN YOU PLEASE GIVE THE SAME OF MT5. THANK YOU
 
gunainspire:
I AM USING MT5 THIS INDICATOR I HAVE USED PREVIOUSLY IN MT4. THIS IS ONE OF FAVORITE INDICATOR, CAN YOU PLEASE GIVE THE SAME OF MT5. THANK YOU

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/34953

Please dont use Capital Words if asking.

Thank you.

Pips Volatility Alarm
Pips Volatility Alarm
  • www.mql5.com
Catching the extreme change on candle.
 
Please where to find the MT5 version?
 
Paul:
Please where to find the MT5 version?

Why don't you read the post above yours?!

 
Hello, this index is very good and useful, thank you
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