I can't log in my mql5 account to MT4 Desktop.

Please help.

 

I had this issue before.
I re-installed Internet Explorer to the version 11, and I updated/checked the settings of IE:

 

Hi, I already reinstall and check the settings., restarted computer. It won't work. It seems it didn't accept my log in details in my MT4 Desktop App. Please help.

 


It won't do anything after I tried to log in.

 

I reinstalled Internet Explorer to fix it ...

Besides, you should login to Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login (not by email) and your forum password.
Your forum login is jrufel1989

 
Thank you, It works with jrufel1989 log in. :)
