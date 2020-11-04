I can't log in my mql5 account to MT4 Desktop.
I had this issue before.
I re-installed Internet Explorer to the version 11, and I updated/checked the settings of IE:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT4 Terminal - Security Warning - There is a problem with the certificate of this site
Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.30 19:01
There are some settings of Inbternet Explorer which may be used in some cases -
It won't do anything after I tried to log in.
I reinstalled Internet Explorer to fix it ...
Besides, you should login to Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login (not by email) and your forum password.
Your forum login is jrufel1989
Thank you, It works with jrufel1989 log in. :)
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Please help.