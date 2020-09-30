MT4 Terminal - Security Warning - There is a problem with the certificate of this site

Hi All,


Whenever I load my MT4 terminal, if I select say the "Main/market" tab, I always get the above error and MT4 terminal just hangs.


My credentials both with my broker and with the mql5 site are correct.


Any ideas?


Thanks!

BP

 

Windows 10 64 bit?
Do you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed on your computer?
If yes so - check antivirus ...
And check the settings of Internet Explorer ..

Because I did not have this issue sorry.

 

There are some settings of Inbternet Explorer which may be used in some cases -

