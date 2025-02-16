Tester: cloud servers switched off

New comment
 

Hi There, 

Can anyone please advise why i have this message when i start my MT5 software? Tester: "cloud servers switched off". I cannot use the strategy tester because of this issue. 


Thanks 

 
Ashubber:

Hi There, 

Can anyone please advise why i have this message when i start my MT5 software? Tester: "cloud servers switched off". I cannot use the strategy tester because of this issue. 


Thanks 


I'm facing exactly the same issue here. I just finished my first Expert Advisor, I want to test it, but somehow when I click the [Start] button I get the following messages:

Cloud servers switched off
set mode to math calculations or adjust testing dates

This apparently happens when I select the same date as a Custom Period, trying to test the strategy in a specific day.

 

Hi, 

I have the same problem.

Occurs when the start and end dates of the period are the same.

If I change the start date, even one day earlier, the problem disappears.

 

Try restart your MT5 and open the strategy tester again.

I'm just finished using strategy tester to backtest and using custom period with no error of "Cloud Servers Switch Off".




 
Muhammad Syamil Bin Abdullah:

Try restart your MT5 and open the strategy tester again.

I'm just finished using strategy tester to backtest and using custom period with no error of "Cloud Servers Switch Off".




restarting mt5 and then strategy tester helped

 
The problem still persistStabewan:


I'm facing exactly the same issue here. I just finished my first Expert Advisor, I want to test it, but somehow when I click the [Start] button I get the following messages:

Cloud servers switched off
set mode to math calculations or adjust testing dates

This apparently happens when I select the same date as a Custom Period, trying to test the strategy in a specific day.

The problem still persists. Did you get any workable solution to the Server issue?
 
I am having the same issue . Eventhough i tried to login to an existing trading acc it stills cannot work . Anyone have solution?
 

Check other messages in the journal that come before and after 'cloud servers switched off'. They will tell you the reason why it has been switched off.

Provide the log here.

[Deleted]  
Got the same error message. For me, it was happening because I had selected a testing date that started and ended on the same day. Changed the ending date to one day later and it worked. 
 

i got same issues, today when trying to run a back test, 

To my understanding, i feel is from the company, because ..... since yesterday evening all demo account have been experiencing log issues, which made me thought it came from my  operating system, after trying several operating systems and PCs (window to be precise) i realize it got nothing to do with my PCs or my network router, but from the company itself, simply for the reason that all my live account are not experiencing same issues.


it was when i tried using the live account to run a backTesting that i got this message ....

2022.04.24 12:41:34.542 Tester Cloud servers switched off

2022.04.24 12:58:46.617 Tester set mode to math calculations or adjust testing dates

it was with from above message i notice that the my MQL5 platform have been denied access to the cloud data server. 


a Work arround could be adjusting the selected backtesting data, but again that depends on the available data the platform have been able to accumulate right when it have been turned on, (taking into consideration of the PCs and the MQL5 Application memory Caches).

i will update this message by Monday it the situation remains constant.


 
https://www.metaquotes.net/en/services/cloud-network
MQL5 Cloud Network
MQL5 Cloud Network
  • www.metaquotes.net
The MQL5 Cloud Network enables fast optimization of trading robots through access to the processing power of thousands of computers from all over the world. The network unites remote agents of MetaTrader 5 platform users, and distributes computation tasks among them. Additional computer resources enable the MetaTrader 5 multi-threaded strategy...
123
New comment