Tester: cloud servers switched off
Hi There,
Can anyone please advise why i have this message when i start my MT5 software? Tester: "cloud servers switched off". I cannot use the strategy tester because of this issue.
Thanks
I'm facing exactly the same issue here. I just finished my first Expert Advisor, I want to test it, but somehow when I click the [Start] button I get the following messages:
Cloud servers switched off
set mode to math calculations or adjust testing dates
This apparently happens when I select the same date as a Custom Period, trying to test the strategy in a specific day.
Hi,
I have the same problem.
Occurs when the start and end dates of the period are the same.
If I change the start date, even one day earlier, the problem disappears.
Try restart your MT5 and open the strategy tester again.
I'm just finished using strategy tester to backtest and using custom period with no error of "Cloud Servers Switch Off".
restarting mt5 and then strategy tester helped
Check other messages in the journal that come before and after 'cloud servers switched off'. They will tell you the reason why it has been switched off.
Provide the log here.
i got same issues, today when trying to run a back test,
To my understanding, i feel is from the company, because ..... since yesterday evening all demo account have been experiencing log issues, which made me thought it came from my operating system, after trying several operating systems and PCs (window to be precise) i realize it got nothing to do with my PCs or my network router, but from the company itself, simply for the reason that all my live account are not experiencing same issues.
it was when i tried using the live account to run a backTesting that i got this message ....
2022.04.24 12:41:34.542 Tester Cloud servers switched off
2022.04.24 12:58:46.617 Tester set mode to math calculations or adjust testing dates
it was with from above message i notice that the my MQL5 platform have been denied access to the cloud data server.
a Work arround could be adjusting the selected backtesting data, but again that depends on the available data the platform have been able to accumulate right when it have been turned on, (taking into consideration of the PCs and the MQL5 Application memory Caches).
i will update this message by Monday it the situation remains constant.
