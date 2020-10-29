no trading operations
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Sergey Golubev, 2020.09.04 15:29
- there are no trading operations - forum thread with some suggestions/advices/codes/fixing
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i have an ea and i want to upload it to mql5 market but everytime these errors are appear, the ea works great in live and mt4 strategy tester.
please review the attachment