Indicators From Indicators
The Documentation states that
So my question is this .
If from an indicator you request the ma of another timeframe (which always returns -1 on the first call) ,does that mean that the requested data will be allocated into the referenced array or will these values remain -1 and a subsequent call must be done to get the values ? [or else how to know the values requested are ready]
Use BarsCalculated -
Return Value
Returns the amount of calculated data in the indicator buffer or -1 in the case of error (data not calculated yet)
- www.mql5.com
Thanks ,i made 2 indicators to study the sequence of data . it helps
It prints data in the experts tab , im attaching them if someone wants to test themselves.
Call the Master Indicator which in turn calls 3 instances of the Slave Indicator :
- one in the same symbol and chart tf
- one in the same symbol and a higher tf
- and one in a random symbol on a higher tf
