Please, how do I check my current leverage?
I wanna enter a trade but I need to know my leverage to know if it'll be possible?
If you hover your mouse over your account number in the Navigator window of your MT4/5 terminal, you will see its leverage.
This no longer works guys, can someone help??
I found this script on CodeBase -
InfoAccount - script for MetaTrader 5
InfoAccount
- www.mql5.com
This is an informative script displaying data on the current trading account in the chart window.
there's also this which comes with metatrader
