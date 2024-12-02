Please, how do I check my current leverage?

I wanna enter a trade but I need to know my leverage to know if it'll be possible?
 
If you hover your mouse over your account number in the Navigator window of your MT4/5 terminal, you will see its leverage.

 
It used to work. However, it no longer works.
Are there other options (without tools)?

 
This no longer works guys, can someone help??
 

I found this script on CodeBase -

This is an informative script displaying data on the current trading account in the chart window.
 

there's also this which comes with metatrader


