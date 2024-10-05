Trade Operations Not Allowed By Settings (Already checked all the boxes)
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In future please post in the correct section.
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Gary Hon: I already enabled automated trading button, checked the boxes that allow automated trading. Does anyone have any solutions for this?
In the options and the EA settings?
Seem no one got the solution for this issue.
I have same problem with my EA its working fine with demo account in my local computer but in the vps on live account its giving an error:
(Trade Operations Not Allowed By Settings)
sell EURUSDm#,M1: 0.01Error: 0
Please help if anyone understand the issue?
Hi
You need to check on your live account if you have allowed to automated trading: there has to be checked box “Allow live trading” in the Common tab of the EA properties window and also there has to be AutoTrading button pressed on the platform. Please check those elements and it should work if both are ON.
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Hey Guys.
I tried to run my EA and it's supposed to set two Sell Limit orders at the top. However, only one Sell Limit order is placed. I checked the error and it says "Trade Operations Not Allowed By Settings".
The thing is, I already enabled automated trading button, checked the boxes that allow automated trading. Does anyone have any solutions for this? It works in Demo Account, but not in Live account. 2 Sell Limit orders were placed in a demo account, while there's only one Sell Limit orders placed in live account and got the error "Trade Operations Not Allowed By Settings".
If anyone knows how to fix this issue, your help is much appreciated!