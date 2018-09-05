EA with the VPS,，Why will display a "trade operations not allowed by Settings "
- VPS for MT5
- High-frequency scalping, solutions to entry and exit problems
- EA working on local computer but not working when loaded on VPS
EA on the local computer can trade, I use the VPS after the club's official website, but can't deal, display an error "trade operations not allowed by Settings", and why?
There are 2 possible settings that might cause issues.
I assume, you are using the same account as done before on the local PC. So we may exclude issues caused by the broker.
First you might press ctrl-o (or Tools-Options in the Top Menu of MT4.
You will have to enable automatic trading there in the Expert Advisors section:
Second you might have disabled the automatic trading at the ea setting itself.
Open the EA settings by pressing F7 on the chart (or click the sad smiley on upper right corner of the chart) and go to Common tab:
It should work now...
There are 2 possible settings that might cause issues.
I assume, you are using the same account as done before on the local PC. So we may exclude issues caused by the broker.
First you might press ctrl-o (or Tools-Options in the Top Menu of MT4.
You will have to enable automatic trading there in the Expert Advisors section:
Second you might have disabled the automatic trading at the ea setting itself.
Open the EA settings by pressing F7 on the chart (or click the sad smiley on upper right corner of the chart) and go to Common tab:
It should work now...
Thank you very much! These I have chosen, or not to order. I have two charts a currency, a EA, one is the order panel, don't know whether I have conflict, I deleted a try again.
any entries in the log / Journal?
We don't know your setting, neither the local infrastructure and latency to broker server nor the strategy/ea itself.
Maybe your strategy is highly latency/ping time and order execution time dependent?
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