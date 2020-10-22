MQL VPS shutdown
read whole the logs (two log files) of MQL5 VPS from the beginning (it should be written about synchronization of the chart with attached EA (or about the error ... something as "EA was removed").
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.05.28 07:51read this small thread:
MT5 no VPS Start/Stop button
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.05.28 09:51
If what Sergey suggested doesn't work, try to change your MQL5 VP server and try again.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.09 09:24
You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another. Go to your Profile >> Hosting >> Move :
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Hello,
after synchronizing with new EAs, my MQL VPS shut down and I cannot use it anymore. Can anybody please help?