MQL VPS shutdown

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Hello,

after synchronizing with new EAs, my MQL VPS shut down and I cannot use it anymore. Can anybody please help?

MQL VPS shut down

 

read whole the logs (two log files) of MQL5 VPS from the beginning (it should be written about synchronization of the chart with attached EA (or about the error ... something as "EA was removed").

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I can not start my VPS

Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.05.28 09:51

If what Sergey suggested doesn't work, try to change your MQL5 VP server and try again.

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.09 09:24


You can move your VPS subscription from one account to another. Go to your Profile >> Hosting >> Move :

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Thank you. I moved to another server and could start it again.
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