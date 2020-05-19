MT5 no VPS Start/Stop button
Virtual
Hosting reads 'stopped' but MT5 (Version 5, Build 2361) gives no clue how or where to restart it. I need help, thanks.
In MT5 there is a dedicated VPS tab, down in the Toolbox window.
You can start your MQL5 VPS there.
True ...; that is where it reads 'stopped' and no clue how/ where to restart it
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.12.06 07:44
You need to synchronize your trading environment with the MQL5 VPS server.
You haven't done the first migration, when you do it, the server will start working.
Make sure you are logged into the trading account the MQL5 VPS is attached.
If you are, restart your PC and terminal and try again.
