How to permanently change the color scheme
I know... it's possible to play with templates but for every backtest the problem remain.
That is because the tester don't use the default template.
Save a template with the name default for live charts, and another one with the name tester for the Strategy Tester. By doing this, new charts will open automatically with all of your favorite settings, objects and indicators you set on the chart which was used to create the templates.
That is because the tester don't use the default template.
Save a template with the name default for live charts, and another one with the name tester for the Strategy Tester. By doing this, new charts will open automatically with all of your favorite settings, objects and indicators you set on the chart which was used to create the templates.
It works perfect!
Thank you very much!
That is because the tester don't use the default template.
Save a template with the name default for live charts, and another one with the name tester for the Strategy Tester. By doing this, new charts will open automatically with all of your favorite settings, objects and indicators you set on the chart which was used to create the templates.
The template ordering for new charts is «EAname».tpl, (if tester) tester.tpl, (if debugging) debug.tpl (if offline chart) offline.tpl, and Default.tpl.
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Hello to everybody, I recently opened a new account with a famous broker, but I discovered a personalization of the platform regarding the color scheme.
Every time I open a new graph the default color scheme is called black on white, but with blue up candles and red down candles (picture on the bottom)
Reading volumes on white is horrible.
I know... it's possible to play with templates but for every backtest the problem remain.
Maybe is it possible to find a configuration file to avoid this problem?
Thank you in advance.
Gabriele.
Thank you in advance.
Gabriele.