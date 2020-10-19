Worked but not anymore

Hi Guys, 

So yesterday I wrote a simple script with buy and sell orders. It worked as it was designed. Today when I wanted to run it again it throwed me some errors. The error is the 138 error, but some things that I also noticed was:

# Can only open sell order and not buy
# Can not close any order
# Have tried fixed spread
# Have tried it live and in the strategy tester

Can someone please assist me.

Thank you very much
 
Post your code and you may get help,without it it's pretty hard to guess what's wrong right....

post_code

 

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. Always post all relevant code.
     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
          Be precise and informative about your problem

We can't see your broken code.

Fix your broken code.

With the information you've provided — we can only guess. And you haven't provided any useful information for that.

