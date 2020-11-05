Indicators: DXYvsEXY_e1 for MT4 - Indicator for MetaTrader 4
I can see only green oscillator not purple. What is wrong?
Hey, i really can't understand how this works, there's a guide or something?
Alternate calculation if you do not have SEK feed from broker
Files:
DXYvsEXY_e1.noSEK.mq4 42 kb
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DXYvsEXY_e1 for MT4 - Indicator for MetaTrader 4:
DXYvsEXY_e1 is a faster version of DXYvsEXY. Original code here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30714
Author: Pedro Potter