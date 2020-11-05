Indicators: DXYvsEXY_e1 for MT4 - Indicator for MetaTrader 4

New comment
 

DXYvsEXY_e1 for MT4 - Indicator for MetaTrader 4:

DXYvsEXY_e1 is a faster version of DXYvsEXY. Original code here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30714

DXYvsEXY_e1 for MT4 - Indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: Pedro Potter

 
I can see only green oscillator not purple. What is wrong?
 
Capital4Y s.r.o.:
I can see only green oscillator not purple. What is wrong?

Make sure you downloaded the historical data from all the required pairs, including USDSEK and EURSEK.

 

Hey, i really can't understand how this works, there's a guide or something?

 
Alternate calculation if you do not have SEK feed from broker
Files:
DXYvsEXY_e1.noSEK.mq4  42 kb
New comment