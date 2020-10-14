The same statement but different result in EA compared with Script or Indicator: AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY);
Dear Vladimir,
Thanks for your answer.
My follow up question: did the statement give the right value in all three (3) possibilities: in an EA, in an Indicator and in a Script?
Further: the core question is what could cause the wrong value in an Expert Advisor (in this case USD)?
By the way,...1. As you can see; You can use the above declared code.
2. I have the problem with two MT5 accounts at two different brokers (Blueberry and IC-Markets).
I have a guess: switch the terminal language to English. And check again.
Hi Vladimir,
Weird proposal ;-). But like Naänman in the Bible (2 kings 5: 1-27). First I didn’t want to listen, then I did what you said and changed the language...,
...no result,... BUT, BUT,..
..., BUT,.. this leaded me to something else a bit "similar",...
..., with your suggestion I found the solution (and the cause) why this the statement “AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY)” can deliver another value for an Expert Advisor.
Although the account is in a certain currency (obtained from the Brooker), and in my case the EUR, you can - only for an EXPERT and for testing purposes- change the "Deposit currency" (see below screenshots account and overlayed tester visualization).
And that is the reason why the indicator or script always shall - of course - display the real account setting:
Thanks Vladimir for your suggestion!
Marine
Anyone an Idea why I get different result on a EUR accouct about the value of the account-currency?
I need the value of the account in an EA.
Expert advisor give's as result: USD (???)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//---
Comment ("Account-info AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY): ", AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The same statement in a Script gives the right value as a result; EUR
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//---
Comment ("Account-info AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY): ", AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY));
return;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The same statement in an Indicator gives the right value too : EUR
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime& time[],
const double& open[],
const double& high[],
const double& low[],
const double& close[],
const long& tick_volume[],
const long& volume[],
const int& spread[])
{
Comment ("Account-info AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY): ", AccountInfoString(ACCOUNT_CURRENCY));
return(1);
}
What is wrong with this statement in the EA?? Why gives it USD as a result?
Thanks for answering!