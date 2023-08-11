Experts: The Power of Envelopes

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The Power of Envelopes:

The power of Evelopes with trailing stop.

The Power of Envelopes

Author: Jorge Eliezer Gaitan

 
Thank you for your sharing, Very nice backtesting result, hope will have same result in real time
 
Hello Friend.
With activtrade M5 EURUSD warns that there is error 130. Why?
 
I installed this and it does not make any trades. My symbols have a suffix. I am trading a Demo ECN with a spead way under 10 on m5 EUR/USD. Maybe I should be more patient.
 
This EA does not work. Gives 130 errors. Please fix the code!
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