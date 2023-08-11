Experts: The Power of Envelopes
Thank you for your sharing, Very nice backtesting result, hope will have same result in real time
I installed this and it does not make any trades. My symbols have a suffix. I am trading a Demo ECN with a spead way under 10 on m5 EUR/USD. Maybe I should be more patient.
This EA does not work. Gives 130 errors. Please fix the code!
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The Power of Envelopes:
The power of Evelopes with trailing stop.
Author: Jorge Eliezer Gaitan