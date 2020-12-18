Indicators: Daily Perspective
ALRAM NOT WORKING AFTER CROSSED THE DAILY HIGH WHAT CAN I DO WITH THIS
gunainspire:
ALRAM NOT WORKING AFTER CROSSED THE DAILY HIGH WHAT CAN I DO WITH THIS
ALRAM NOT WORKING AFTER CROSSED THE DAILY HIGH WHAT CAN I DO WITH THIS
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gunainspire:
ALRAM NOT WORKING AFTER CROSSED THE DAILY HIGH WHAT CAN I DO WITH THIS
ALRAM NOT WORKING AFTER CROSSED THE DAILY HIGH WHAT CAN I DO WITH THIS
Hi Gunainspire,
this situation when price is above high or below low of the previous day is not the only condition for the alarm activation.
There are also other condition.
Below you can see part of the code with alarm activation.//=================================================================
//========== ALARM - START ========================
//=================================================================
if (UPTREND_Counter == 5 && (Ask > iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,1)) && (AlarmMode == Active))
{ Alert("Daily Perspective Advisor say BUY on " + Symbol() + " !!!");}
//---
if (DOWNTREND_Counter == 5 && (Bid < iLow (NULL,PERIOD_D1,1)) && (AlarmMode == Active))
{ Alert("Daily Perspective Advisor say SELL on " + Symbol() + " !!!");}
//=================================================================
//========== ALARM - END ========================
//=================================================================
It means you also need to have trend situation (on timeframes MN1, W1, D1,H4,H1 for 5 bars).
Regards.
Jan.
the indicator is not refresh automatically after i open metatrader 4 for next day
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Daily Perspective:
Visualization of 3 previous daily bars with alarm.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY