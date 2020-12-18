Indicators: Daily Perspective

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Daily Perspective:

Visualization of 3 previous daily bars with alarm.

Daily Perspective

Author: JAN OPOCENSKY

 
The bottom low of candle 2 does not draw a line
 
madmkiv:
The bottom low of candle 2 does not draw a line

yes. it is correct if the line is "hidden" behind the range of the candle 1.

only lines not "hidden" behind the closer candles are drawn.

regards.

jan. 

 
ALRAM NOT WORKING AFTER CROSSED THE DAILY HIGH WHAT CAN I DO WITH THIS
 
gunainspire:
ALRAM NOT WORKING AFTER CROSSED THE DAILY HIGH WHAT CAN I DO WITH THIS

Please do not make excessive use of capital letters when posting.It is considered shouting, ignorant and very rude.

 
gunainspire:
ALRAM NOT WORKING AFTER CROSSED THE DAILY HIGH WHAT CAN I DO WITH THIS

Hi Gunainspire,

this situation when price is above high or below low of the previous day is not the only condition for the alarm activation.

There are also other condition.

Below you can see part of the code with alarm activation.

//=================================================================
//========== ALARM - START ========================
//=================================================================
if (UPTREND_Counter   == 5 && (Ask > iHigh(NULL,PERIOD_D1,1)) && (AlarmMode == Active))
{ Alert("Daily Perspective Advisor say BUY on  " + Symbol() + " !!!");}
//---
if (DOWNTREND_Counter   == 5 && (Bid < iLow (NULL,PERIOD_D1,1)) && (AlarmMode == Active))
{ Alert("Daily Perspective Advisor say SELL on  " + Symbol() + " !!!");}
//=================================================================
//========== ALARM - END ========================
//=================================================================

  

It means you also need to have trend situation (on timeframes MN1, W1, D1,H4,H1 for 5 bars).

Regards.

Jan. 

 
the indicator is not refresh automatically after i open metatrader 4 for next day
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