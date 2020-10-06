Signal shown 'disconnected' status - possible due to Broker's server change?
I think - it may be the server which was changed by the broker.
I found the thread with similar issue - few last posts from the thread:
Unable to see the VPS option in MT4 Plaform
n2o4ever, 2020.09.27 17:24
Thanks Sergey for the extra information.
I'm thinking the issue could be due to the broker. I'm comparing old screenshots and current setup and notice the broker change their server name.
Before:
After:
While the VPS is still connected to old name.
Unable to see the VPS option in MT4 Plaform
n2o4ever, 2020.09.27 17:30
After manually changing the server name. It works now :)
So it seems that Axitrade renamed their servers to Axi over the weekend...
Thanks Eleni and Sergey for the helpful response
VPS bought but not showing up in Meta trader 4
Zheng Da Chua, 2020.09.28 09:29
guys,. i solved. basically got to your VPS page and change the broker name.
Axitrader broker changed name over the weekends.
After manually changing the server name. It works now :)
But I have no idea about where he changed the name of the server:
- on this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/my or
- on Metatrader (Tools - Options - Server)
Hi everyone,
I just find out that my signal is listed as 'Disconnected' ( <Deleted> ). My broker change its' server last week (from AxiTrader-US03-Live to Axi-US03-Live). Any chance that this broker's server change cause the signal 's 'Disconnected' status? If it does, any ways that I can edit the signal to reflect the server change or advising MetaTrader's signal team? Thanks.
<Deleted>
Of course your problem has to do with your broker's server update.
Your signal's saved account credentials, broker/server, account number and investor password are not valid anymore, so you need to update them.
