SMTP connection fails - page 2

Anyone testing with new MT5 5.0 build 4380? 


I found it is not working, no matter it is gmail,yahoo or outlook ?



 
Yes, this is like that for some time now.
 

I am seriously losing my patience with this thing, MT4 is being a pig with my SMTP credentials but MT5 has no issues.

Why? 

 
imho: Providers protect themselves against programs that are not email programs but send emails (risk of spam and DoS).

 
So Metaquotes has had MT4's email capabilities removed, despite the feature still being present.

I fail to see why the admins removed my topic on this to be honest, I'm trying to be helpful here.
 
Thank you but this is to MT5, not MT4. 
 
imho: Providers protect themselves against programs that are not email programs but send emails (risk of spam and DoS).

Absolutely, but providers clearly love MT5 and not MT4, despite both systems come from the same vendor and neither are email programmes.
 
You can use a telegram bot for notifications as an alternative

 
MT4 has removed the email feature. Your tutorial is MT5 which does work. 
