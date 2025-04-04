SMTP connection fails - page 2
Anyone testing with new MT5 5.0 build 4380?
I found it is not working, no matter it is gmail,yahoo or outlook ?
I am seriously losing my patience with this thing, MT4 is being a pig with my SMTP credentials but MT5 has no issues.
Why?
imho: Providers protect themselves against programs that are not email programs but send emails (risk of spam and DoS).
I fail to see why the admins removed my topic on this to be honest, I'm trying to be helpful here.
imho: Providers protect themselves against programs that are not email programs but send emails (risk of spam and DoS).
So Metaquotes has had MT4's email capabilities removed, despite the feature still being present.
I fail to see why the admins removed my topic on this to be honest, I'm trying to be helpful here.
You can use a telegram bot for notifications as an alternative