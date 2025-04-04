SMTP connection fails - page 3
well the MT4 is no longer updated , so , paired with discontinuing the feature and them no longer updating mt4 explains it.MT5 has more benefits too
MT4 has removed the email feature. Your tutorial is MT5 which does work.
I just tried a MT4 Build 1440, 15 Feb 2025 which downloaded from my broker. It still works. Just follow my guideline in the link above.
It is failed if you use Gmail password but it works with app password. See the attached screenshot